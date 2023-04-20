Death – Obituary News : SFC Mourns Loss of Loyal Fan John Hendriks

It is with a heavy heart that the club received the news of Mr. John Hendriks’ passing. He was a devoted supporter of SFC belonging to the Idas Valley chapter and the grandfather of academy player Jordan Hendriks.

We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, close friends, and all those who loved him. May his soul find eternal peace .

Mr. Hendriks was a dedicated fan of Stellenbosch FC, and he was known for his unwavering support towards the team. He had been a regular attendee at the Idas Valley branch of the club, and he would often be seen cheering on the team from the stands. His love for the club and football, in general, was evident to all who knew him.

It is a great loss for the Stellenbosch FC community to lose such a faithful supporter. The Club recognizes Mr. Hendriks’ contributions to the team as a loyal fan, and they will always honor his memory. His passion for football, his positive attitude, and his unyielding support for the team will be missed.

Jordan Hendriks, the grandson of Mr. Hendriks, is also part of the Stellenbosch FC academy. The Club has offered their sympathies to him in this difficult time, recognizing that it is especially hard to lose a loved one, particularly a grandfather who was a passionate football fan like Mr. Hendriks.

The Stellenbosch FC has lost a valuable member of their community, but they will continue to honor Mr. Hendrik’s legacy. The Club is grateful for his contributions as a fan, and his passion for the team will always be remembered. The thoughts of the Stellenbosch FC community are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

It is with sadness that the Club has learned of the passing of Mr. John Hendriks, a loyal SFC supporter from the Idas Valley branch and grandfather of academy player, Jordan Hendriks. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/bLCz39yy2Z — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 20, 2023

