Death – Obituary News : Shari Quai’s Cause of Death

Remembering Shari Quai: A Beloved Community Leader and Cancer Advocate

Who Was Shari Quai?

Shari Quai was a cherished member of the Portland and Draper communities, known for her tireless advocacy for cancer research and dedication to helping others. As an activist and community leader, she worked closely with organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable to spread awareness of the importance of early detection and cancer prevention.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Shari had extensive experience in the medical field, including 14 years as an aesthetic injector and expertise in various treatments such as Dysport, dermal and bio-stimulant injected fillers, PRF, and PDO threads. She also practiced general anesthesia as a CRNA/APRN in West Jordan, Utah, at Jordan Valley West Valley Hospital and Jordan Valley Valley Hospital.

Shari Quai’s Cause of Death

On April 27, 2023, Shari Quai passed away after a five-year battle with colorectal carcinoma. Despite her efforts to raise awareness about cancer prevention, she was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal carcinoma in 2018 and participated in a cancer study that matched her mutation. Her death was caused by complications from the illness.

Remembering Shari Quai

Shari Quai’s death was a great loss to her family and the communities in Portland and Draper, where she made a significant impact with her advocacy and leadership. She was remembered for her unwavering dedication to having a positive influence on others, and her passing was a testament to her strength and courage.

Friends and family flooded social media with condolences, mourning the loss of this caring and kind individual. We offer our deepest sympathies to Shari Quai Pena’s family and all who knew and loved her.