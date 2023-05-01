Death – Obituary News : Shari Quai’s Colorectal Cancer Death in Utah

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was Shari Quai and how did she pass away? Shari Quai from Utah lost her battle with colorectal cancer.

Remembering Shari Quai: A Passionate Activist and Community Leader

Introduction

Shari Quai was a beloved member of both the Portland and Draper communities, known for her selfless service to cancer research and her commitment to helping others. She was a passionate activist and community leader, working extensively with organizations like the American Cancer Society and the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable to raise awareness about the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.

Shari Quai’s Career

Based on her LinkedIn profile, Shari made the decision to open her own medical and wellness spa in Draper, Utah after 14 years of experience as an aesthetic injector. She offered a variety of services, including Dysport dermal fillers, bio-stimulant fillers, PRF, PDO threads, and skincare. In addition, since 2014, she had practiced general anesthesia as a CRNA-APRN at Jordan Valley and West Valley hospitals in West Jordan, Utah.

Shari Quai’s Passing

Unfortunately, on Thursday, April 27th, 2023, she passed away due to complications from stage IV colorectal cancer. Her passing was a significant loss to her loved ones and the communities of Portland and Draper, where she had made a tremendous impact through her advocacy and leadership. Michael Linn announced Shari’s passing and shared a touching and heartfelt message about her exit from the world on her own terms.

Condolences and Grief

Shari Quai’s unexpected passing has resulted in an outpouring of condolences and grief from her friends and family on social media. She was widely respected and admired for her kind and caring nature. Many people are mourning her loss and expressing their sympathies to those who knew and loved her. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Shari Quai Pena during this difficult time. Her passing is a great loss to all who knew her, and she will be remembered for her selflessness.

Conclusion

Shari Quai will always be remembered as a passionate activist and community leader who made a positive impact on others. Her unwavering commitment to cancer prevention and early detection, as well as her dedication to serving her community, will continue to inspire others for years to come. Rest in peace, Shari Quai.