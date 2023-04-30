Death – Obituary News : Shari Quai’s Colorectal Cancer Death in Utah

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who exactly was Shari Quai and what led to her demise? Shari Quai, a resident of Utah, passed away due to complications from colorectal cancer.

Remembering Shari Quai: A Passionate Activist and Community Leader

Shari Quai was a beloved member of the Portland and Draper communities, known for her selfless service to cancer research and her commitment to helping others. She was a passionate activist and community leader, working extensively with organizations like the American Cancer Society and the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable to raise awareness about the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.

Shari’s Background

After 14 years of experience as an aesthetic injector, Shari Quai made the decision to open her own medical and wellness spa in Draper, Utah. She specialized in a variety of procedures, including Dysport dermal fillers, bio-stimulant fillers, PRF, PDO threads, and skin care. Additionally, since 2014 she practiced general anesthesia as a CRNA-APRN at Jordan Valley and West Valley hospitals in West Jordan, Utah.

Shari’s Passing

Unfortunately, on Thursday, April 27th, 2023, Shari Quai passed away due to complications from stage IV colorectal cancer. Her passing was a significant loss to her loved ones and the communities of Portland and Draper, where she had made a tremendous impact through her advocacy and leadership. Michael Linn announced Shari’s passing and shared a touching and heartfelt message about her exit from the world on her own terms.

Outpouring of Condolences

Shari Quai’s unexpected passing has resulted in an outpouring of condolences and grief from her friends and family on social media. She was widely respected and admired for her kind and caring nature, and many people are mourning her loss and expressing their sympathies to those who knew and loved her.

In Memory of Shari Quai

Shari Quai will always be remembered for her unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on others. Her passing is a great loss to all who knew her, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Shari Quai.