Death – Obituary News : Shari Quai’s Death: What Happened?

Remembering Shari Quai: A Beloved Community Leader and Cancer Research Advocate

Who was Shari Quai?

Shari Quai was a beloved member of both the Portland and Draper communities, known for her tireless work in advocating for cancer research and her commitment to helping others. She was a passionate activist and community leader, working closely with organizations like the American Cancer Society and the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable to raise awareness about the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.

Based on her LinkedIn profile, Shari made the decision to open her own medical and wellness spa in Draper, Utah after 14 years of experience as an aesthetic injector, Dysport, dermal fillers, bio-stimulant fillers, PRF, PDO threads, and skin care. Additionally, since 2014, she has practiced general anesthesia as a CRNA-APRN at Jordan Valley and Jordan Valley West Valley hospitals in West Jordan, Utah.

Shari Quai Cause of Death

Shari Quai passed away on April 27th, 2023 after battling colorectal cancer for five years. She had been diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer in 2018 and had been participating in a cancer trial that matched her specific mutation.

Despite her commitment to raising awareness about cancer prevention, Shari’s battle with cancer ultimately resulted in her passing. Shari Quai cause of death was due to complications from this illness.

How Did Shari Quai Die?

Shari Quai, a resident of Draper, Utah, passed away on April 27th, 2023 at the age of 40 after bravely fighting colorectal cancer for five years. She had traveled from Salt Lake City to San Antonio to participate in a cancer trial that matched her mutation, demonstrating her dedication to raising cancer awareness.

Shari was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer in 2018 despite her efforts to promote cancer prevention. Michele Linn announced Shari’s passing and shared a touching message about her exit from the world on her own terms. There is no information yet available regarding her funeral or last rites.

Shari Quai Obituary

Shari Quai’s unexpected passing has resulted in an outpouring of condolences and grief from her friends and family on social media. She was widely respected and admired for her kind and caring nature. Many people are mourning her loss and expressing their sympathies to those who knew and loved her.

We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Shari Quai Pena during this difficult time. Her passing is a great loss to all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.