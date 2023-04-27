Death – Obituary News : Sheikh Abdullah Kamal’s Cause of Death: Quran Reciter’s Demise Explained

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of Sheikh Abdullah Kamal, the Quran reciter? Find out the explanation.

Heading: Sheikh Abdullah Kamal: A Tribute to a Great Quran Reciter and Scholar

Introduction:

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal, a well-known Quran reciter and scholar, passed away recently. His death has saddened the Islamic community. In this tribute, we will take a closer look at his life, achievements, and his passing.

Who was Sheikh Abdullah Kamal?

Sheikh Abdallah Kamal was born in 1985 in Egypt. Despite being blind, he did not let his physical disability define his life. Instead, he used the Louis Braille system and memorized the entire Qur’an. He earned his degree from Al Fayoum University in 2005 and later joined the faculty at Dar Al Uloom. He was an esteemed scholar and had positions at mosques and universities in addition to his work in the media.

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal’s Achievements:

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal’s melodic and authentic recitation of the Qur’an moved many to tears. His mesmerizing tilawah drew enormous crowds, who gathered to offer Salaah in peace and sincerity. He had a television program called Nabadat Al Shaeir and won first place in a contest held by the television network Fajr named Mizmar Al Dawud.

How did Sheikh Abdullah Kamal pass away?

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal passed away at the age of 38. Although his cause of death has not been revealed yet, his sudden passing has saddened the Islamic community. Tributes flooded social media after his demise news broke out.

Tributes to Sheikh Abdullah Kamal:

Many people have expressed their condolences and paid heartfelt tributes to Sheikh Abdullah Kamal. Hero Man Bati, Huda TV, and Mariam Salihu were among those who posted their regards. Fuad Mohamed shared a tribute on Twitter, stating that he had spent time with Sheikh Abdullah Kamal in 2018 and that the love he had for the Quran stood out the most about him.

Conclusion:

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal will always be remembered for his devotion to the Qur’an and his scholarship. His passion for the Quran inspired many, and even in death, his legacy lives on. May Allah grant him the highest rank in Jannah and give his family and loved ones patience.