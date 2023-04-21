Death – Obituary News : Shirley Shepherd: Death, Husband, Children, Net Worth & Bio (Latest)

The passing away of Shirley Ann Shepherd is being reported along with details about her age, husband, children, net worth, biography, and latest updates.

Shirley Ann Shepherd Biography: Cause of Death, Early Life, Career, and Net Worth

Who Was Shirley Ann Shepherd?

Shirley Ann Shepherd was a renowned entrepreneur, media personality, social media personality, and Internet sensation from the United Kingdom. She was best known as the wife of Charlie Watts, a well-known drummer who had dedicated the last 58 years of his life to the Rolling Stones, a well-known rock band.

Shirley Ann Shepherd Profile Summary/Wiki

Category Information Full Real Name Shirley Ann Shepherd Date of Birth 11 September 1938 Age (as of 2022) 84 years old Place of Birth The United Kingdom Current Residence Devon, United Kingdom Profession Entrepreneur and Internet personality Net worth USD 3-4 Million (approx.) Zodiac Sign Virgo Nationality British Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Education High School Graduate School/College Homeschooling Hair Color Light Blonde Height (approx.) In Feet Inches: 5′ 6″ Weight (approx.) In Kilograms: 58-61 kg Hair Length Medium Eye Color Blue

Shirley Ann Shepherd Early Life and Education

Shirley Ann Shepherd was born in the United States of America on September 11, 1938. She was an artistic child who had a natural flair for creativity. Shirley pursued her passion for sculpting and enrolled at the Royal College of Art in London, where she studied sculpting. It was during her time there that she met her future husband, Charlie Watts.

How Shirley Ann Shepherd Met her Husband Charlie?

Charlie and Shirley met in 1961 while he was rehearsing with Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. Charlie was a drummer, and Shirley was a student at the Royal College of Art. They hit it off instantly and started dating. They got married on October 14, 1964, and their marriage lasted for 57 blissful years until Charlie’s passing in 2021.

Shirley Ann Shepherd Career as a Sculptor

After graduating from the Royal College of Art, Shirley pursued a career as a sculptor. She was known for her exceptional talent and her ability to create works of art that were both beautiful and thought-provoking. Her sculptures were exhibited in galleries and museums across the world, and she gained a reputation as one of the most talented sculptors of her time.

Shirley Ann Shepherd Family Life

Shirley was a devoted wife and mother. She and Charlie had one daughter, Seraphina Watts, who followed in her father’s footsteps and became a musician. Seraphina has a daughter named Charlotte Watts, who is Shirley’s granddaughter. Shirley also had three siblings, Jackie, Jill, and Stephen, who she loved dearly.

Shirley Ann Shepherd Net Worth

Shirley Ann Shepherd had an estimated net worth of $1 million at the time of her passing. Her wealth was a testament to her talent and hard work as a sculptor.

Shirley Ann Shepherd Cause of Death

The passing of Shirley Ann Shepherd was announced by her family. She died at the age of 84, as per a statement issued by her children Seraphina, Charlotte, and Barry. The statement expressed deep sorrow and announced the demise of their beloved mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law Shirley Watts.

Shirley passed away peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, in Devon after a brief illness. Her family was by her side during her last moments. She is survived by her siblings Jackie, Jill, and Stephen, who will miss her greatly. Shirley has now been reunited with her dear Charlie forever.