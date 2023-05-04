Death – Obituary News : Singer-songwriter’s death: What happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Trailblazer Singer-Songwriter Linda Lewis Cause of Death

The music industry has lost another legend as Linda Lewis, a singer-songwriter, passed away at the age of 72 on May 3, 2023. Her career spanned more than four decades, during which she achieved solo success in the 1970s and sang background vocals for renowned musicians like David Bowie and Rod Stewart. She was known for her five-octave vocal range and versatility in various genres. In this article, we will take a closer look at Linda Lewis’ life, her contributions to music, and her cause of death.

Who was Linda Lewis?

Linda Ann Fredericks, better known as Linda Lewis, was an English singer, composer, and guitarist. She was born in West Ham, Essex, and was the oldest of six siblings, three of whom also had successful singing careers. Linda Lewis is best known for her singles “Rock-a-Doodle-Doo” (1973), “Sideway Shuffle” (1973), and her cover of Betty Everett’s “Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss)” (1975). Additionally, she released several solo albums, including Lark (1972), Not a Little Girl Anymore (1975), Woman Overboard (1977), and the later Second Nature (1995), which was popular in nations like Japan.

Lewis was a self-taught guitarist and keyboardist who took inspiration from Joni Mitchell, as well as Smokey Robinson, Billie Holiday, and Harry Nilsson. She combined folk, funk, and soul in her songs. Her unique sound and vocal range made her stand out in the industry, and she became a sought-after background singer. Along with David Bowie, Al Kooper, Cat Stevens, Steve Harley, and Cockney Rebel, Lewis also sang background vocals for Rick Wakeman, Rod Stewart, Peter Bardens, Hummingbird, Joan Armatrading, and Jamiroquai.

Early Life and Career

Linda Lewis started her career at a young age, enrolling in a stage school at the age of three. She appeared in several non-speaking parts of films and television shows, including A Taste of Honey (1961) and A Hard Day’s Night (1964), in which she played a screaming fan. She also performed in front of paying customers.

Lewis became a member of The Q Set, a British group that played ska and blue-beat music with Jamaican influences. She performed “Dancing in the Streets” in 1964 with John Lee Hooker in a Southend-on-Sea nightclub. Hooker set up Don Arden to handle her after introducing her to Ian Samwell. She joined Polydor, where she cut the now-collectable Northern Soul song “You Turned My Bitter into Sweet.”

After relocating to Los Angeles, Lewis withdrew from public life for ten years. She returned to the music scene in 1984, making an appearance at the Glastonbury Festival and releasing music for Electricity Records. She contributed backing vocals to the Joan Armatrading album Square the Circle in 1992, along with her sister Shirley and Sylvia Mason-James.

Later Life and Career

Lewis continued to make music and released several more albums, including Second Nature (1995), which was a commercial triumph in Japan. The live performances that resulted from its popularity were recorded and published as On the Stage – Live in Japan (1996). Reach for the Truth: The Best of the Reprise Years, an anthology of her work over the past thirty years, was published by Warner Bros. Records in 2002.

In 2007, Lewis toured the country with the Soul Britannia All Stars, and on February 3, 2007, she was featured on BBC Four in a 60-minute recording of a concert they gave at the Barbican. She worked with Basement Jaxx on the song “Close Your Eyes” in June of the same year, which was included in the anime film Vexille from Japan. In 2023, Lewis worked with the British folk-funk band The Paracosmos, and additional vocals by Linda were heard on their single, “Earthling.” The song was released in March 2023, and Gilles Peterson said “Linda Lewis is back” at its launch on his BBC 6Music program.

Linda Lewis Cause of Death

Linda Lewis’ cause of death has not been disclosed yet. Her sister, Dee Lewis Clay, published a statement on social media announcing her passing. The message did not reveal any details on her cause of death. The music industry and her fans are mourning her loss, and many have expressed their condolences on social media platforms.

Tributes to Linda Lewis

People from all over the world have expressed their profound sympathies to Linda Lewis’ family and how much they loved her. The news of her passing has upset her supporters and fans. Rob Taylor tweeted: “A very sad day today, my old friend Linda Lewis passed away, such a tragic loss of an amazing lady, dear friend and a British treasure. May she rest in peace, and her memory be a blessing to all. Her music will live on with us forever.”

James Whale tweeted: “So sad to hear today of the death of Linda Lewis, she appeared on the show a couple of weeks ago and did an acoustic version of Rock-A-Doodle-Doo. It was brilliant. Our love goes out to Shirley and all her family at this very sad time.”

Conclusion

Linda Lewis was a trailblazer in the music industry, and her unique sound and vocal range will be remembered for years to come. She was an inspiration to many, and her contributions to music will continue to influence aspiring musicians worldwide. Her cause of death remains unknown, but her fans will remember her for the joy and passion she brought to their lives through her music. We send our thoughts and prayers to her loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Linda Lewis.

