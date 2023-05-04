Death – Obituary News : Sister mourns loss of “life and soul” as 26-year-old woman found dead at home.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic Loss: 26-Year-Old Marina Watters Found Dead

A 26-year-old woman, Marina Watters, was found dead at her home in Norfolk. Her family and friends have paid tribute to her, describing her as the “life and soul of everything”. It is believed that Marina took her own life. Cops were called to her home after concerns for her safety. Paramedics confirmed that she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Sister Who Always Put Others First

Marina’s brother, Michael ‘Mikey’ Watters, shared that his sister always put others before herself. She would never want to cause anyone pain and was always the one to bring people together and help those who were upset. Mikey also shared that Marina had been struggling to deal with a recent bereavement, which may have contributed to her decision to take her own life.

A Friend Who Touched Everyone She Spoke To

Marina’s best friend of five years, Cherise Barnard, shared that Marina was the “life and soul of everything”. She had a personality that touched everyone she spoke to and made an impact on everyone she met. Cherise also shared that Marina’s greatest desire was to help others.

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay

Since Marina’s death, over £6,000 has been raised by nearly 200 well-wishers via a Just Giving website. The family has also shared a message, reminding everyone that it’s okay not to be okay. They want people to know that it’s okay to reach out and talk to someone.

Breaking the Taboo around Suicide

Every 90 minutes in the UK, a life is lost to suicide. It’s the biggest killer of people under the age of 35 and men are three times more likely to take their own lives than women. The Sun has launched the You’re Not Alone campaign to break down the barriers people face when talking about mental health. The aim is to share practical advice, raise awareness, and encourage everyone to ask for help when they need it.

Organisations Providing Support

If you or anyone you know needs help dealing with mental health problems, there are organisations that provide support:

CALM, www.thecalmzone.net, 0800 585 858

Heads Together, www.headstogether.org.uk

Mind, www.mind.org.uk, 0300 123 3393

Papyrus, www.papyrus-uk.org, 0800 068 41 41

Samaritans, www.samaritans.org, 116 123

Movember, www.uk.movember.com

Anxiety UK, www.anxietyuk.org.uk, 03444 775 774 Monday-Friday 9.30am-10pm, Saturday/Sunday 10am-8pm

Conclusion

Marina Watters’ death is a tragic loss, and her family and friends are devastated. However, they want to use this opportunity to remind everyone that it’s okay not to be okay. They want to break down the taboo surrounding suicide and encourage everyone to ask for help when they need it. There are organisations that provide support, and no one should suffer in silence.

