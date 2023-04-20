Death – Obituary News : Skin cancer documented influencer dies at 30

At the young age of 30, an influencer who chronicled her battle with skin cancer on social media has passed away.

Influencer Patricia Rite Passes Away after Battle with Skin Cancer at 30

Patricia Rite, a Spanish influencer known for sharing her journey after being diagnosed with skin cancer, has passed away at the age of 30. She documented her journey during the last months of her life on TikTok and Instagram, where she had a combined total of nearly 350,000 followers. Along with her content about fashion and makeup, Rite shared what it was like to live with cancer and raise awareness about the disease.

After receiving her diagnosis four years ago, Rite used her platforms to spread awareness and document her final months. She appeared on the Spanish reality TV show “Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa” but afterwards dedicated herself to sharing her cancer journey online. Her family confirmed the sad news of her passing on April 16th in a statement, asking for privacy as they mourn.

Her last Instagram post appeared on April 5th, where she mentioned her latest treatment and her condition. She seemed to be feeling a bit better when she wrote, “Today, I feel a little stronger.” Her fans flooded the post with comments of love and support.

Many fans expressed the impact Rite had on their lives and thanked her for being an inspiration. As she shared her struggles and triumphs, fans shared their own stories and formed a community around her. One fan wrote, “Patri, a little piece of you has remained in all of us, those of us who followed you and had you as part of our family.”

While Rite is no longer with us, her impact and message continue to be felt. Her openness and bravery in sharing her journey will stay with her fans and continue to raise awareness about skin cancer.