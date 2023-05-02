Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

I’m sorry, I cannot complete this task without the original title. Please provide it for me to rewrite.

Jordan Blake Cause Of Death? A Skylit Drive Vocalist Passed Away at 36 Years Old

Jordan Blake was a talented musician who helped to pioneer a unique style of singing in the post-hardcore music genre. He combined high-pitched clean vocals with screaming, which made him stand out as a vocalist. Jordan was a founding member of the band A Skylit Drive, which became well-known for its music style. Unfortunately, Jordan passed away at the age of 36, but the cause of his death has not been revealed yet. During this tough time, Jordan’s family wants to be left alone and have some privacy.

Jordan Blake’s Career

Jordan Blake was born on June 20, 1986, in Lodi, California. He formed a band called Watch Out! with his friend Joshua Stotts. After leaving A Skylit Drive in 2007 due to health difficulties, Jordan formed a new band called Speak of the Devil in 2013. He also worked with other bands such as Ann Arbor Trances and There Are Ghosts. Jordan was a well-known lead vocalist and was admired by many fans.

A Skylit Drive’s History

A Skylit Drive was formed in 2005 in Lodi, California. The band was made up of six members: Jordan Blake (vocals), Cory La Quay (drums), Joey Wilson (guitar), Brian White (bass), Nick Miller (guitar), and Kyle Simmons (keyboards). They signed with Tragic Hero Records and released their debut album, Wires… and the Concept of Breathing, in 2008. The album received positive reviews and helped to establish the band in the post-hardcore music scene.

Jordan Blake’s Departure from A Skylit Drive

In November 2007, Jordan Blake left A Skylit Drive during a tour due to health issues. Jonny Craig filled in as a temporary replacement for the band while they recorded a demo of their song “Knights of the Round.” Later, Craig Mabbitt replaced Jonny Craig, and Michael ‘Jag’ Jagmin was added to the current lineup.

Jordan Blake Cause Of Death?

Jordan Blake’s death was confirmed by A Skylit Drive via social media, but the cause of his death has not been revealed yet. People heard that the band was going to release a second album called Ghost Town 2.0 in 2012, but it never came out. Jordan Blake’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and we respect their wishes.

Remembering Jordan Blake

Jordan Blake was a talented musician and a founding member of the band A Skylit Drive. He helped to pioneer a unique style of singing that blended high-pitched clean vocals with screaming in the post-hardcore music genre. Jordan’s contributions to the music scene will be missed, and we offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Celebily

Source Link :Jordan Blake Cause Of Death? A Skylit Drive Vocalist Passed Away At 36 Years Old • Celebily/