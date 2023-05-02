Death – Obituary News : Skylit Drive Vocalist Jordan Blake Dies at 36

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jordan Blake: Pioneer of Post-Hardcore Music

Introduction

Jordan Blake was a founding member and lead vocalist of the post-hardcore band A Skylit Drive. He is known for pioneering the high-pitched clean vocals mixed with screaming that became prominent in the genre. However, his departure from the band during a tour in November 2007 due to health difficulties marked a turning point in his career. This article explores Jordan Blake’s life, achievements, and untimely death.

Early Life and Career

Jordan Blake was born on June 20, 1986, in Lodi, California. He started his career as a lead vocalist for the band Watch Out! Following his departure from A Skylit Drive, he formed an electropop duo named Watchout! There’s Ghosts, which signed with Rise Records and released a single album titled Ghost Town.

Pioneering Vocal Style

Jordan Blake’s high-pitched clean vocals mixed with screaming became a trademark of post-hardcore music. This style of singing paved the way for other vocalists in the genre and influenced the sound of many bands.

Departure from A Skylit Drive

In November 2007, Jordan Blake departed from A Skylit Drive during a tour due to health difficulties that rendered him unable to continue traveling. Jonny Craig, who also took part, acted as a temporary replacement for the band during recording a demo of ‘Knights of the Round’. Craig was later replaced by Craig Mabbitt, formerly of Blesthefall, before Michael ‘Jag’. Jagmin was added to the current lineup.

Later Career and Death

Jordan Blake later formed Speak of the Devil in 2013. However, on May 2, 2023, the band verified the news of his death on social media. Jordan’s cause of death has not been revealed yet, and the family has requested privacy during this time. There were reports that the band would release a second album titled Ghost Town 2.0 in 2012. However, the record was never published.

Conclusion

Jordan Blake’s pioneering vocal style and contribution to post-hardcore music will always be remembered. His departure from A Skylit Drive marked a turning point in his career, but he continued to make music and influence the genre. His untimely death is a loss to the music industry, and our deepest condolences go out to his family, bandmates, friends, and fans.

