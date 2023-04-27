Death – Obituary News : Socialite pleads guilty to manslaughter for shooting Belizean police chief.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A woman known for her social status has admitted to manslaughter charges for fatally shooting a high-ranking police officer in Belize.

Jasmine Hartin, a Canadian socialite and ex-wife of British billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft’s son Andrew Ashcroft, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter by negligence in the shooting death of Belizean police chief Superintendent Henry Jemmott. The incident occurred in May 2021 while the two were having a drink near Ashcroft’s hotel on the island of Ambergris Caye. Hartin broke down in tears as she entered her plea at the Supreme Court in Belize City on Tuesday, April 25.

The court is set to hold a sentencing hearing on May 31, according to Channel 5 Belize. Hartin faces a non-custodial sentence and a fine for her guilty plea. Judge Ricardo Sandcroft has stated that he is unlikely to veer away from the precedent set for this type of case.

Hartin has claimed that on the night of the shooting, she and Jemmott shared a drink and walked to a pier because “the moon was beautiful.” She stated that the top cop allowed her to handle his Glock 17 handgun to practice loading and unloading it when “it just went off.” Hartin has denied being romantically involved with Jemmott and said he had asked her to rub his shoulder on the fateful night only because he had gone fishing earlier.

Hartin has also claimed that she is being set up and that corrupt police officers planned to murder her and disguise her death as a botched jailbreak. She has expressed concern about putting the family of the victim through a trial proceeding. Andrew Ashcroft has been granted custody of the couple’s two children.

