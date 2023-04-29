Death – Obituary News : Solar Case Investigation: Ret. DPS Trainee Dies in Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The investigation into the solar case was being conducted by a professional named Ritt. D, who unfortunately passed away due to an accident.

Retired DySP Found Dead In Railway Track Near Kayamkulam

The body of K. Harikrishnan, a retired DySP, was found on the railway track near Ramapuram temple in Evoor, Kayamkulam. He was hit by a train and died on the spot. His car was found parked near the accident site. The incident occurred at the level crossing east of the Ramapuram temple.

Suspected Suicide

Harikrishnan’s death is suspected to be a suicide. A suicide note was found in his pocket, indicating that he had taken the extreme step due to personal reasons. He was undergoing treatment for mental health issues and had recently been discharged from a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The police are investigating the incident and have not ruled out foul play.

Harikrishnan’s Career

Harikrishnan was a native of Haripad and had served in the Kerala Police Department for many years. He retired as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and was working as a solar case investigator with the Perumbavoor DySP office. He was a well-respected officer and had won several accolades during his service.

Warning Against Suicide

It is important to note that suicide is not a solution to any problem. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, seek help from a mental health professional or a suicide prevention hotline. The HelpLine numbers are 1056 and 0471-2552056.