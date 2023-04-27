Death – Obituary News : Soldier dies in Satara accident while heading to hospital.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A soldier went to the hospital to meet his emotions, but unfortunately, his car collided on the way resulting in his death.

Tragedy Strikes on Pune-Bangalore Highway: Seven Dead and Several Injured

Satara Mishap A tragic accident on the Pune-Bangalore highway near Mataidevi Temple on Wednesday (26th) morning has resulted in the death of seven people, including a young soldier, and left several others injured.

Details of the Accident According to information provided by the police at the site of the accident, the tragedy occurred due to the bursting of a tyre on a speeding truck, which caused the driver to lose control and collide with a group of pedestrians on the side of the highway. Among the seven casualties were five young men from the Satara district who lost their lives due to various reasons over the past two months, and a soldier named Nitin Mohan Shevade (21) who was in the area on duty. Another young man named Prathamesh Deepak Shevade (19) was severely injured in the accident.

Rescue and Response After the accident occurred, traffic came to a standstill on the busy highway, and it took some time for emergency services to arrive at the scene. A team of doctors and paramedics provided first aid to the injured on site and rushed them to the Krishna hospital in Satara for further treatment. Unfortunately, Nitin Mohan Shevade passed away, while Prathamesh is in critical condition but receiving expert care at a specialized hospital.

Shock and Grief The accident has shaken the entire Satara region, and the families of the young men who lost their lives are in deep shock and grief. The Shevade family has lost a brave and dedicated soldier who was proud to serve his country. A team from the local police station reached the site of the accident and is investigating the incident further. They have recorded statements from eyewitnesses and are working to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

Safety Measures Officials from the Pune-Bangalore highway authorities have expressed condolences to the families of the victims and have assured citizens that all necessary measures will be taken to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. They have urged motorists to be cautious and follow all rules and regulations to ensure the safety of themselves and other road users.

Conclusion The Satara mishap has once again highlighted the importance of following road safety norms and being cautious while driving. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, and we hope that swift action is taken to prevent such tragedies in the future.