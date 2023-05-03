Death – Obituary News : Son of late Manobala reveals details of his death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Actor and Director Manobala Passes Away at 69

The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor and director Manobala, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69. The news of his demise surfaced online, leaving his fans and colleagues shocked and heartbroken.

Several media reports have been circulating online speculating the cause of his death since his family did not release any official statement. However, his son Harish Manobala has now met the press and explained what happened and how Manobala died.

Harish Manobala said, “My father has been unwell since the beginning of this year. He had a heart condition. We took him to the hospital and treated him, and he was recovering well. But for the past one week, his health condition started seeing some deterioration. He used to be active and busy all day, but the past week has not been good for him. His death happened suddenly today. It happened when we were not at all expecting. We thought he would recover, but we lost him.”

Manobala’s sudden death has left the entire film industry in shock, and many celebrities have paid their respects by visiting his residence and offering condolences to his family. Thalapathy Vijay and Udayanidhi Stalin were among the celebrities who paid homage to the late actor.

Rajinikanth, who was a dear friend of Manobala, expressed his grief and offered condolences to his family. Bharathiraja released an emotional video recalling some of his memories with Manobala.

Manobala had a prolific career in the Indian film industry, starting in 1979 and going on to act in over 450 movies. He has also directed around 25 movies and appeared in some TV shows as well.

Manobala’s last rites will be performed on Thursday morning at around 10:30 am at his Chennai residence. His fans have been taking to the internet to offer their deepest condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace.

News Source : Aishwarya R

Source Link :Manobala Death: Son Harish Meets Press; REVEALS What Happened When He Died/