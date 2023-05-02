Death – Obituary News : Sooraj Pancholi alleges late actress’ mother blamed him to avoid guilt

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sooraj Pancholi Acquitted in Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Actor Speaks Out

Sooraj Pancholi, who was charged with aiding suicide in Jiah Khan’s death in 2013, has been acquitted by the CBI. Jiah Khan was discovered hanging by the ceiling at her Juhu home. Sooraj was arrested on June 10th, 2013, and taken into police custody for interrogation. He was held in jail until July 2, 2013. The CBI took over the case, which had been going on for ten years and found Sooraj Pancholi not guilty.

In a recent interview, Sooraj Pancholi spoke out about his relationship with Jiah Khan and how he has been hounded, withdrawn from films, and judged as a result of the case. The actor admits that he is still coming to terms with the idea that he no longer has to go to court and that everything has come to an end.

Sooraj claims that he and Jiah were in a relationship for five months and admits he had no idea how much Jiah Khan was hurting and going through. He revealed that when he and Jiah were only friends, Jiah cut her hand to end her life. Sooraj had then contacted her mother, Rabia Khan, who was in London. Rabia had told Sooraj that she would take the first flight out to Mumbai. However, she did not appear for months.

Sooraj wonders if it is a crime to love someone. The matter has caused him a lot of pain, and he made his Bollywood debut two years after Jiah died. The crowd hesitated, and he was removed from projects. Some of the projects he was working on were halted in the middle.

Sooraj claims that the mother simply wants to shift the blame to someone else. He claims that she needs someone to blame in order to be at peace. Jiah had been supporting her family since she was sixteen years old. He claims that because he was her boyfriend, only his aspect was considered in the case.

Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted in Jiah Khan’s suicide case, and he has spoken out about his relationship with Jiah and how he has been affected by the case. Sooraj claims that the mother simply wants to shift the blame to someone else and that Jiah had been supporting her family since she was sixteen years old. The matter has caused him a lot of pain, and he made his Bollywood debut two years after Jiah died.

