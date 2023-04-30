Death – Obituary News : Sooraj Pancholi’s Visit to Siddhivinayak Temple After Jiah Khan’s Suicide Goes Viral on Social Media

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The video of actor Sooraj Pancholi visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple after the Jiah Khan suicide case has gone viral on social media. This is the latest news in Hindi from Newstrack Samachar and Aaj Ki Taja Khabar.

Jiah Khan Suicide: Actor Suraj Pancholi acquitted from the case

Introduction

The Jiah Khan suicide case has been making headlines for several years now. Suraj Pancholi, who had been dating the actress for some time, was accused of abetting her suicide. However, after a long legal battle, Suraj has finally been acquitted of all charges.

The Relationship Between Jiah Khan and Suraj Pancholi

Jiah Khan and Suraj Pancholi had been in a relationship for some time, but due to certain issues, they had a breakup. Unfortunately, Jiah Khan committed suicide shortly after their breakup. Suraj was accused of abetting her suicide and was arrested based on a letter left by Jiah.

The Legal Battle

Following Jiah Khan’s death, Suraj and his family were embroiled in a ten-year-long legal battle. Suraj was accused of abetting Jiah’s suicide, and his family had to go through a lot of stress and trauma during this time. However, the court found no evidence against Suraj, and he was finally acquitted of all charges.

Suraj’s Reaction to the Verdict

After the verdict was delivered, Suraj took to Instagram to share his reaction. He posted a picture of himself with the caption, “The truth always prevails.” He also visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Suraj’s Viral Video

Following his acquittal, a video of Suraj visiting the Siddhivinayak temple went viral on social media. In the video, Suraj can be seen performing a puja and seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. The video has been widely shared and has garnered a lot of attention.

Conclusion

After a long legal battle, Suraj Pancholi has finally been acquitted of all charges in the Jiah Khan suicide case. The verdict has brought relief to his family, who have been through a lot of stress and trauma over the past ten years. Suraj has taken to social media to share his reaction to the verdict and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The viral video of Suraj visiting the Siddhivinayak temple has also garnered a lot of attention.