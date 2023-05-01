Death – Obituary News : Soroptimists Mourn the Death of Mary Passmore in Barnstaple

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Barnstaple and District Soroptimist community is grieving the loss of Mary Passmore, whose passing has been acknowledged in her obituary.

Mary Passmore: A Life Remembered

Soroptimist Members Offer Heartfelt Condolences

The news of Mary Passmore’s passing has left the members of the Passmore family and their friends in deep sorrow. Mary was a beloved member of the Soroptimists of Bar-staple and District for over 50 years, having joined the group in 1970. She was the longest-serving member of our organization, and her sudden death, not long after celebrating her 86th birthday, has been a great loss to us all.

A Remarkable Memory for the Club’s History

During her time with our group, Mary made a lasting impact, thanks to her remarkable memory for the history of the club. Her recollections of “the good old days” were always a highlight, especially when she served as president of the regional organization. Her stories were not only entertaining but also informative, providing valuable insight into the evolution of our group and its impact on the community we serve.

A Dedicated Teacher and Mentor

Mary’s contributions to our community extended beyond her involvement with the Soroptimists. For many years, she worked as a head teacher at one of our rural schools, leaving a lasting impact on her students and colleagues. Her dedication to education and mentorship was evident in everything she did, and those who knew her will always remember her as a kind and caring teacher who made a positive difference in the lives of many.

A Love of Puddings and Good Food

While Mary’s legacy as a teacher and community leader is well-known, her love of food was also a significant part of her life. She was known for her appreciation of good food, especially puddings, and was always eager to share her knowledge of the best places to eat with others. Her love of food was infectious, and her recommendations were always highly valued by her fellow Soroptimist members.

A Fond Farewell to a Beloved Member

The passing of Mary Passmore has left a void in our group and our community. Her kindness, warmth, and dedication will be deeply missed by all who knew her. As we mourn her loss, we take comfort in knowing that her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched and the positive impact she had on our community. Farewell, Mary, and thank you for your many years of service to the Soroptimists and our community.