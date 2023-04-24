Death – Obituary News : South African Field Trial Club Member Barry Kraut Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barry Kraut, a member of the South African Field Trial Club, has passed away.

The passing of Barry Kraut has left many members of the South African Field Trial Club in shock and disbelief. An active member of the club, Barry was known for his passion for the sport and his love for his fellow members. His sudden death has left behind a void that will be difficult to fill.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Barry spent his childhood days exploring the outdoors and nurturing his love for animals. He pursued a career in agriculture and soon found himself drawn towards dog training and field trials. He became an active member of the South African Field Trial Club in 2015 and quickly established himself as a valuable member of the community.

Barry’s enthusiasm for field trials was infectious, and he was always eager to share his knowledge and experience with younger members. He was often seen mentoring newcomers and helping them hone their skills. His dedication to the sport was unparalleled, and he spent countless hours training his own dogs and preparing for field trials.

Apart from his love for field trial sports, Barry was a kind-hearted individual who always went out of his way to help others. He had a great sense of humor and was loved by all who knew him. His sudden passing has left many members of the club in mourning, and they will miss his presence dearly.

The cause of Barry’s untimely passing has not been disclosed, and his friends and family have requested privacy during this difficult time. However, his impact on the field trial community will not be forgotten. He will be remembered for his passion for the sport, his likable personality, and his unwavering commitment to helping others.

As we mourn the loss of Barry Kraut, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We hope that they find peace and comfort during this difficult time. If you’d like to share your condolences or add any memories, please feel free to leave a message on the online obituary page. Let’s come together as a community and honor the memory of a beloved member of the South African Field Trial Club.