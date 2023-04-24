Death – Obituary News : South African Field Trial Club Mourns Member, Barry Kraut

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The South African Field Trial Club is saddened by the passing of member Barry Kraut. Kraut was a valued member of the club and his contributions to the field of field trial will be dearly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time.

South African Field Trial Club Mourns the Loss of Barry Kraut

The South African Field Trial Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mr. Barry Kraut. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family during this difficult time. Barry passed away peacefully in Pretoria, surrounded by his loved ones. His dedication and commitment to the South African Field Trial Club will never be forgotten, and his contributions have left a lasting impact on our organization.

A Pioneer and Trailblazer

Barry demonstrated a forward-thinking, can-do attitude, serving as President of the club in both 1979 and 1980, and Vice President in 1977 and 1978. He also served as the club’s public relations representative from 1976 to 2001, helping to establish the club on a national level. His efforts were instrumental in founding the modern Wing Shooters organization, alongside Frank Poretti and Alister Mclean.

An Editor and Global Ambassador

Barry was also an accomplished editor, serving as the editor for several of the club’s yearbooks and programs. His travels overseas helped to establish connections with pointer communities in both Europe and the United States, bringing international attention to the South African Field Trial Club. His contributions instilled confidence, loyalty, and purpose in the club’s members, and his legacy will continue to be felt for years to come.

A Passion for Dogs and the Outdoors

Barry’s passion for dogs and the outdoors was apparent in everything he did. He spent countless afternoons sharing his knowledge and experience with other members of the club, and his bagpipe performances at our award ceremonies will always be remembered as legendary. His contributions to the club and the pointer breed will never be forgotten, and he will always be deeply missed.

Reflections and Condolences

We are keeping Barry’s family, including his children Gordon and Megan, in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We know that his significant contributions to the club and the pointer breed will always be remembered fondly. On behalf of the South African Field Trial Club, we express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

Rest in peace, Barry Kraut