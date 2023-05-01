Death – Obituary News : Spokane’s Craig Chamberlin Death: Suicide Suspected?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Craig Chamberlin’s death in Spokane, and is there any indication that he took his own life? Additionally, has an obituary been released?

Craig Chamberlin Spokane Death Cause And Obituary: Former Deputy Sacked and Passes Away at 52

Former deputy sheriff and Spokane County Sheriff candidate, Craig Chamberlin, has passed away at the age of 52, leaving many people wondering about the cause of his death. Chamberlin was fired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2021 after being accused of dishonesty and policy infractions. Despite this setback, he continued to pursue his passion for public service and announced his candidacy for Spokane County Sheriff earlier this year.

Chamberlin’s unexpected death on April 30, 2022, has left his family and community in shock. His children announced his passing with heavy hearts, describing their father as their greatest friend and superhero. The cause of his death has not been disclosed at this time.

Chamberlin had a long and storied career in law enforcement, starting with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office in 1992 after graduating from the University of Puget Sound. He joined the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office three years later and served the community for 23 years before being terminated in 2021.

Despite this setback, Chamberlin remained dedicated to public service and decided to pursue a career with SERVPRO of Spokane County, a company that specializes in damage restoration services. His family has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community and has set up a GoFundMe to help with the cost of his funeral.

Chamberlin’s sudden passing has left a void in the Spokane County community, and his legacy as a dedicated public servant will be remembered for years to come.

Craig Chamberlin’s Career and Candidacy

Chamberlin’s career in law enforcement spanned over two decades, during which he engaged with the community and carried out outreach efforts through his “Ask Deputy Craig” segments on the news. In February 2021, he declared his intention to run for Spokane County Sheriff, but his campaign was short-lived due to his termination from the Sheriff’s Office a few days later.

Chamberlin’s termination was a result of lying during an investigation, according to former Sheriff Knezovich. Despite this setback, Chamberlin continued to serve his community through his work with SERVPRO of Spokane County.

Chamberlin’s sudden death has left a void in the Spokane County Sheriff’s race, as he had withdrawn from the campaign two months prior to his passing. Current Undersheriff John Nowels is currently the only candidate, and the community will be watching closely to see who will succeed Sheriff Knezovich.

In Conclusion

Craig Chamberlin’s unexpected passing has left his family and community in mourning. Despite the setbacks he faced in his career, he remained dedicated to public service and continued to serve his community through his work with SERVPRO of Spokane County. His legacy as a dedicated public servant will be remembered for years to come.