Death – Obituary News : Sprinter Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, passes away at 32

Remembering Tori Bowie: The Sprinter Who Took the Olympics by Storm

The world of athletics is mourning the loss of Tori Bowie, the three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion who passed away on May 2, 2023, at the age of 32. The cause of her death has not been disclosed yet.

Tori Bowie was born on August 27, 1990, in Sandhill, Mississippi. She was raised by her grandmother, who instilled in her the belief that she could achieve anything she set her mind to. Bowie initially saw herself as a basketball player, but her life took a different turn when she joined her high school track team as a teenager.

Bowie quickly proved to be a natural athlete, excelling in the 100, 200, and long jump. She went on to attend Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

Bowie’s real breakthrough came at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on the 4×100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner to take gold. Her electrifying performance earned her a place in American Olympic history and made her a household name.

A year later, Bowie won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London. She also helped the 4×100 team to gold. Her success on the track made her one of the most popular and beloved athletes of her generation.

Bowie’s talent and hard work on the track were matched by her sparkling personality and infectious smile off it. She was known for her enthusiasm and positive attitude, and her teammates and coaches loved working with her.

The news of Bowie’s passing has sent shockwaves through the athletics community, with many expressing their grief and condolences on social media. Jamaican sprint sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted on Twitter: “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

U.S. hurdler Lolo Jones wrote: “Too young. Gutted to hear about Tori Bowie. Incredible talent. A beautiful runner. I pray for the comfort of her family, thank you for blessing us with her. The running community mourns an incredible loss.”

Bowie’s fellow Mississippi native Brittney Reese, a three-time Olympic medalist in the long jump, wrote: “I’m so heartbroken over this … You have made a lot of us proud thank you for representing our state of Mississippi like you did … RIP!”

Bowie’s management company, Icon Management, also released a statement, saying: “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Tori Bowie’s legacy will live on as a symbol of excellence, perseverance, and inspiration. She was a trailblazer for young athletes everywhere, showing them what is possible with hard work, dedication, and a belief in oneself. Her impact on the sport of athletics is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Tori.

