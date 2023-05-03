Death – Obituary News : Sprinter Tori Bowie passes away at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Olympic Gold Medallist Tori Bowie Passes Away at 32

American sprinter Tori Bowie, who won gold in the 4x100m relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has passed away at the age of 32. Her management agency confirmed the news but did not reveal the cause of death.

A Champion on the Track

Bowie was a formidable presence on the track, winning individual silver and bronze medals in the 100m and 200m respectively at the Rio Olympics. She was also part of the victorious American 4x100m relay quartet that took home the gold medal. The following year, she became a double world champion by winning the 100m and being part of the winning relay team at the London World Championships.

Tributes Pour In

After her passing, fellow athletes and organizations from the world of athletics paid tribute to Bowie. Three-time world champion Noah Lyles wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe this…This breaks my heart to hear, and I will keep the family in my prayers.” World Athletics posted their condolences on Instagram, while Jamaican Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wrote: “My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie. A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

Remembering Her Achievements

Bowie’s silver medal in the 100m at Rio 2016 came in a time of 10.83s as she finished behind only Elaine Thompson of Jamaica. In the 200m, Thompson won gold again, and Holland’s Dafne Schippers took silver as Bowie rounded out the podium. She earned her Olympic gold medal in style in the 4x100m relay alongside fellow athletes English Gardner, Allyson Felix, and Tianna Bartoletta.

According to Runners World, Bowie hadn’t run in a competitive sprint race since June 4, 2022, when she finished fifth in a 200m contest in Florida.

Tori Bowie will be remembered as a champion on and off the track, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes.

