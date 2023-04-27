Death – Obituary News : Sri Lankan music icon Amaradeva dies at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sri Lanka’s renowned music icon, Pandit Amaradeva, has left us.

Sri Lankan Music Legend Pandit Amaradeva Passes Away

Sri Lankan music has lost a true gem as Pandit Amaradeva, one of the country’s most acclaimed musicians, passed away at the age of 88. His legacy has left an indelible mark on Sri Lankan music and culture, making him a national treasure.

A Life Dedicated to Music

Pandit Amaradeva, born Wannakuwatta Waduge Don Albert Perera, started his musical journey at the age of nine, in his hometown of Moratuwa. With a father who was also a musician, Amaradeva was introduced to the world of music at a young age, and it soon became his passion.

He began his career as a radio artist, performing classical music on the radio in Sri Lanka. He then went on to become a composer and a music director, and over the years, his music touched the hearts of many Sri Lankans from all walks of life.

Reviving Traditional Sri Lankan Music

Pandit Amaradeva’s greatest contribution to Sri Lankan music was his efforts to revive traditional Sri Lankan music forms, such as the ‘Pancha Nada’ and ‘Wannam’, which were on the verge of extinction. He incorporated these forms into his compositions, helping to popularize them among a wider audience.

His music was not limited to traditional Sri Lankan forms alone. He also composed songs in different genres, blending elements of western music with Sri Lankan melodies to create a unique style that was instantly recognizable as his own.

A National Treasure

Pandit Amaradeva’s contribution to Sri Lankan music and culture has been recognized both nationally and internationally. He was awarded numerous accolades throughout his career, including the prestigious Padma Shri Award from the Indian government, and the title of ‘Deshamanya’ from the Sri Lankan government.

His music, which transcended language, religion, and ethnicity, has left an indelible mark on the hearts of Sri Lankans, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

A Loss to Sri Lankan Music

The passing of Pandit Amaradeva is a loss not just to Sri Lankan music, but to the nation as a whole. His music was a reflection of Sri Lankan society and culture, and he was a unifying force that brought people from all walks of life together.

As Sri Lankans mourn the loss of one of their greatest musical icons, they take solace in the fact that his music will live on, serving as a reminder of the richness and beauty of Sri Lankan culture.

The Legacy Lives On

Pandit Amaradeva’s music will continue to inspire future generations of Sri Lankan musicians, as well as music lovers around the world. His contribution to Sri Lankan music and culture is immeasurable, and his legacy will live on forever.

As the country bids farewell to Pandit Amaradeva, Sri Lankans will remember him not just as a musician, but as a national treasure who touched the hearts of millions with his music.