Death – Obituary News : SS Chakravarthy of NIC Arts Dies at 55

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

SS Chakravarthy, who was associated with NIC Arts, has passed away at the age of 55.

Top Tamil Film Producer SS Chakravarthy Passes Away at 55 After Battling Cancer

The Tamil film industry mourns the loss of one of its top producers, SS Chakravarthy, who passed away on Saturday in Chennai after battling cancer for the past few months. The 55-year-old producer was well-known for his association with actor Ajith Kumar, producing most of his films, and was fondly known as NIC Arts Chakravarthy, after his banner that bankrolled popular films such as Vaali, Mugavaree, Citizen, Red, and Villain.

SS Chakravarthy made his debut as a producer with the 1997 film Raasi, starring Ajith Kumar, Prakash Raj, and Rambha. His next film, Vaali, was released in 1999 and also featured Ajith Kumar in a psychological romantic thriller. He had also produced several other notable films, including Kadhal Sadugudu, Anjaneya, Ji, Varalaru, Kaalai, Renigunta, and 18 Vayasu.

His last film as a producer was the 2015 romantic action comedy Vaalu, starring Silambarasan and Hansika Motwani, with Santhanam, VTV Ganesh, and Brahmanandam in supporting roles. SS Chakravarthy had also acted in the Tamil thriller web series Vilangu and the 2015 film Thoppi.

The news of his passing has led to an outpouring of condolences and tributes from the film fraternity and fans. Filmmaker Arvindh Srinivasan penned a heart-tugging tribute on Twitter, saying, “Producer SS Chakkaravarthy died of cancer this morning. His banner Nic Arts was elevated Ajith sir’s career to stardom with back to back hits. Varalaru (Godfather) is his last association with Ajith sir. He was the producer who gave chances to the directors like SJ Suryah, AR Murugadoss, VZ Dorai, Saravana Subbiah, Ram Satya (Singam Puli) & Panneerselvam. He acted in Vilangu as police officer and got appreciation for his performance. In his recent interview he was hoping to give a comeback in production. May his soul RIP# sschakkaravarthy, #nicarts, #AjithKumar , #ThalaAjith.”

SS Chakravarthy’s contributions to the Tamil film industry will be remembered and cherished by his fans and colleagues.