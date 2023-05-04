Death – Obituary News : St. Catharines Rowing Club Member Kellie White Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kellie White Obituary, St. Catharines Rowing Club Member Has Died

As we break the news to Kellie’s loved ones and friends that she passed away on April 29, 2023, we would like to take this opportunity to express our most heartfelt condolences to each and every one of them. Our deepest condolences go out to you on the loss that you have endured.

A Loving and Devoted Mother and Wife

Kellie White was a loving and devoted mother to her four children, Aaron (Christina), Adam (Michelle), and Austin (Paris). She was also a loyal wife to her husband, Dave White, who she had been married to for many years. Her siblings are Rosemary, John (Sue), Karen (Iain), David (Oriana), and Susan (James), and she is their sister.

My deepest thanks go out to the nurse who is taking care of Trevor for everything that she has done in this difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements

The family will pay their respects at the George Darte Funeral Home & Cremation Centre on Thursday, May 4, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and then again from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral home is located at 585 Carlton Street. On Friday morning, May 5th, at 11am, there will be a ceremony held to say goodbye to Kellie. The event will take place in the Ceremony Room of the funeral home. Following the ceremony that was held at the cemetery earlier, the burial was carried out there in Victoria Lawn Cemetery.

Donations in Memory of Kellie

If the donor wishes to make a contribution in memory of Kellie, they may do so to the St. Catharines Rowing Club or the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Both of these organizations support research into cancer as well as care for cancer patients. Donations made in her memory to either of these organizations, however large or small, will be very much appreciated by the members of her family who are still alive.

