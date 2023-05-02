Death – Obituary News : St. Louis Cardinals Legend Mike Shannon Passes at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mike Shannon, a former player for the St. Louis Cardinals and beloved radio broadcaster for the team for 50 seasons, passed away on Saturday at the age of 83. Though the Cardinals announced his death, they did not provide any details on the cause or location of his passing. In 2020, Shannon had been hospitalized with Covid-19 and later battled symptoms of long Covid. Shannon spent over 50 years with the Cardinals, making him one of the few announcers in baseball history to do so. He was known for his passion for the team and his signature home run call, “Get up, baby, get up!” Shannon’s exuberance and odd phrases, such as calling a pop-up a “home run in a telephone booth,” endeared him to listeners. Bob Costas, a former NBC sportscaster, said that Shannon’s success was due to his being a local and having roots in St. Louis, where he grew up and was a three-sport star in high school. Shannon played in three World Series with the Cardinals and hit a two-run home run off Whitey Ford in Game 1 of the 1964 World Series, which tied the score at 4-4 and led to a 9-5 Cardinals win. Shannon retired after the 2021 season and is survived by his wife, six children, 18 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

