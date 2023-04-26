Death – Obituary News : St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Anthony Watts Dies Following Shooting and Accident in Jackson

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Headline: Pastor Anthony Watts Killed While Trying to Help Escapee in Jackson Shooting and Accident

Introduction

Pastor Anthony Watts, the senior pastor of St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in D’Lo, Mississippi, died on Monday after being shot multiple times while attempting to help a man who had crashed a stolen motorcycle in Jackson. According to police reports, the man was believed to be an escaped prisoner from the Raymond Detention Center, and the shooting has left the community in shock. This article provides a detailed account of what happened and the ongoing investigation surrounding the tragic incident.

The Incident

The incident occurred on Monday evening when officers received a distress call at Old Byram Road and I-55 South Frontage Road. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered 61-year-old Anthony Watts lying face up on the road. Further investigation revealed that Watts had stopped to help a white man who had just crashed a stolen motorcycle seconds earlier.

The man was believed to be an escaped prisoner from the Raymond Detention Center and reportedly shot Watts multiple times before stealing his red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. The police have asked the public to be cautious when approaching the car as it is considered dangerous and the suspect is believed to be armed.

The Suspect and the Escapees

According to detectives, 22-year-old Dylan Arrington, one of the escapees from the Raymond Detention Center, fits the description of the suspect who stole both the motorcycle and the Dodge Ram truck. The other escapees are identified as Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51. The four inmates scaled the jail’s roof and escaped over the weekend, and as of Monday afternoon, none of them had been found.

The Victims

Pastor Anthony Watts was well-loved in the D’Lo community as he had served as the senior pastor of St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church for many years. His death has left a huge void in the church, and the assistant pastor has expressed his condolences to the family.

The community is also shaken by the incident as it highlights the dangers of helping strangers in distress, especially in a time where there are recent incidents of escaped convicts on the loose.

Conclusion

The death of Pastor Anthony Watts is a tragic loss to his family, friends, and the community he served. The ongoing investigation surrounding the escapees and the suspects involved in the incident will hopefully bring justice to the victims and their families. The incident is a reminder of the importance of vigilance and caution, especially during times of uncertainty and potential danger.