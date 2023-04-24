Death – Obituary News : “State-Level Warrior Loses Cancer Battle”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Death of Pakistani-Canadian Journalist Tarek Fatah

Who was Tarek Fatah?

Tarek Fatah was a Pakistani-Canadian journalist, author, political activist, writer, and broadcaster. He was a strong supporter of LGBTQ rights and a liberal, progressive form of Islam. Throughout his active years, he advocated for the separation of religion and state and opposed Sharia law. Additionally, he was active in politics from 1996 until he passed away. Tarek held Canadian nationality and moved to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan before immigrating to Canada in 1987.

What was Tarek Fatah’s cause of death?

It has been reported that Tarek Fatah passed away after battling cancer for a long time. His death has been a shock to many, and his family and followers are deeply saddened by his passing. While there are no further details about the specific type of cancer Tarek was diagnosed with, it is evident that he fought bravely until his last breath.

Tributes and Obituary

After the confirmation of Tarek Fatah’s death, his daughter Natasha announced it on Sunday via Twitter. She tweeted a heartfelt post describing Tarek along with his old and new pictures. Many social media pages and people have poured tributes to Tarek and his family on multiple online platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. While there have been mixed opinions from people, with many saddened by the news and others making memes and funny jokes, it is clear that Tarek Fatah had a significant impact on Pakistani politics and will be remembered for his work.

Tarek Fatah’s Health Condition Prior to Death

As Tarek Fatah passed away after battling cancer, netizens have been searching for updates on his health condition before his passing. While there is no official information released about Tarek’s health condition, it is known that he battled cancer for many years. We can only imagine the difficulty he faced as he fought to overcome this devastating disease. More information about his health before his passing may be released soon.