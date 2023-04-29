Death – Obituary News : Stephan Bonnar’s Death Caused by Drug Overdose

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason behind Stephan Bonnar’s passing was identified as a drug overdose.

Stephan Bonnar’s Cause of Death Revealed as Accidental Drug Overdose

Former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar passed away in December of 2020, and his cause of death has now been revealed. According to a report from MMAFighting.com, the Clark County (Nev.) coroner’s office confirmed that Bonnar died from a combination of fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, and mitragynine intoxication. The UFC had initially reported that Bonnar died from heart complications.

Bonnar rose to fame in 2005 when he fought Forrest Griffin in the finale of the Ultimate Fighter TV show’s first season. This fight is often cited as a turning point in making the UFC a major success. Bonnar retired from MMA in 2014 with a record of 15-9.

In recent years, Bonnar had shown erratic behavior, and there was speculation that he had an opioid addiction. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been called by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration “the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.” It is involved in the deaths of people under 50 more than any other cause, including heart disease, cancer, or homicide.

The UFC honored Bonnar with a “celebration of life” ceremony in February of 2021. The event was attended by many of Bonnar’s friends and former colleagues, who spoke about his impact on the sport and his larger-than-life personality.

Bonnar’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of opioid addiction and the importance of seeking help for those who are struggling. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there are resources available to help. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) offers a national helpline at 1-800-662-4357 that provides free, confidential help 24/7.

In conclusion, Stephan Bonnar’s legacy in the MMA world will live on, but his untimely death serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of drug addiction. Let us honor his memory by spreading awareness about the importance of seeking help for addiction and supporting those who are struggling.