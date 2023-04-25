Death – Obituary News : Stephan Bonnar’s Fentanyl Overdose Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason for Stephan Bonnar’s death has been disclosed, with fentanyl being the cause behind the passing of the UFC legend.

Tragic Report on Stephan Bonnar’s Death Shocks UFC Community

Last December, the MMA world mourned the loss of beloved UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar, whose untimely passing prompted the promotion to host a special Celebration of Life ceremony in his honor. At the time, it was widely reported that the retired fighter had suffered heart complications. However, revelations from a recent MMA Fighting report indicate that the true cause of death was something far more sinister.

Autopsy Results Reveal Shocking Details About Bonnar’s Death

According to the autopsy results, Bonnar died from an accidental overdose of multiple toxic substances, including Fentanyl, Parafluorofentanyl, and Mitragynine. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for tens of thousands of overdose deaths in the US alone since the late 2010s, is often mixed with street drugs without users’ knowledge to increase potencies unknowingly.

Parafluorofentanyl is a structural analogue similar to fentanyl. Mitragynine, on the other hand, has been used for its psychedelic properties and is the primary active ingredient in kratom, which has been deemed unsafe and ineffective in clinical trials but is still available in supplement shops.

The Legacy of Stephan Bonnar’s Life and Career

Stephan Bonnar first rose to prominence in 2005 as part of The Ultimate Fighter, where his thrilling fight with eventual winner Forrest Griffin is credited with saving the then-ailing UFC. Bonnar and Griffin went on to receive UFC contracts and were later inducted into the Hall of Fame together as part of the Class of 2013.

Bonnar officially retired from fighting in 2014 after a loss to Tito Ortiz. However, in 2018, he was arrested for DUI, and in 2021, he posted disturbing footage online of him confrontational with hospital staff and police as he tried to acquire pain medication. At the time, Bonnar reported that he had a fractured vertebra stemming from training for pro wrestling.

Conclusion

The MMA community has been rocked by the news of Stephan Bonnar’s tragic and preventable death. The opioid epidemic has claimed too many lives already, and it’s a reminder for people to stay away from street drugs and consult with medical professionals on how to manage pain safely. Meanwhile, Bonnar’s family, friends, and fans will continue to remember his accomplishments and contributions to the sport with fondness.