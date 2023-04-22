Death – Obituary News : Steve Harvey’s Death Hoax Explained

The rumor of Steve Harvey’s death is a hoax. This famous celebrity’s alleged demise has been falsely reported, and there is no truth to the rumor.

Heading 1: Steve Harvey Latest Victim of Celebrity Death Hoax

<

div>



<!-- show Title --> <!-- show Title --> <!-- Detail box Author/date/comment/shares--> <div class="detail-box-container"> <div class="detail-box"> <div class="outer-seting-author"> <!-- with coauthor--> <div class="detail-author-avatar"> <img src="https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Andrew.jpg" alt="Andrew Portugal"/> </div> <!--Modal button--> <button type="button" class="btn author-name" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#authorModalID103">Andrew Portugal</button> <!-- Modal --> <div class="modal fade" id="authorModalID103" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="authorModalID103Title" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog modal-dialog-centered" role="document"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-body"> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <img src="https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/close-icon.png"/> </button> <!-- about author --> </div> </div> </div> </div> <time id="entry-time" itemprop="datePublished">April 21, 2023</time> </div> <!-- Social Share --> <!-- Social Share --> <!--comment count--> </div> <!--comment count--> </div> <!-- Featured Image --> <div class="post-featured-image-section"> <img width="750" height="500" src="https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Original_SteveHarvey_Nathan-CongletonNBC-via-Getty-Images.jpeg" class="attachment-full size-full wp-post-image" alt="Steve Harvey on the Today Show" decoding="async" srcset="https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Original_SteveHarvey_Nathan-CongletonNBC-via-Getty-Images.jpeg 750w, https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Original_SteveHarvey_Nathan-CongletonNBC-via-Getty-Images-523x349.jpeg 523w, https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Original_SteveHarvey_Nathan-CongletonNBC-via-Getty-Images-334x223.jpeg 334w, https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Original_SteveHarvey_Nathan-CongletonNBC-via-Getty-Images-132x88.jpeg 132w, https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Original_SteveHarvey_Nathan-CongletonNBC-via-Getty-Images-565x377.jpeg 565w, https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Original_SteveHarvey_Nathan-CongletonNBC-via-Getty-Images-142x95.jpeg 142w, https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Original_SteveHarvey_Nathan-CongletonNBC-via-Getty-Images-147x98.jpeg 147w, https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Original_SteveHarvey_Nathan-CongletonNBC-via-Getty-Images-367x245.jpeg 367w, https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Original_SteveHarvey_Nathan-CongletonNBC-via-Getty-Images-377x251.jpeg 377w, https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Original_SteveHarvey_Nathan-CongletonNBC-via-Getty-Images-220x147.jpeg 220w, https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Original_SteveHarvey_Nathan-CongletonNBC-via-Getty-Images-560x373.jpeg 560w, https://talentrecap.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Original_SteveHarvey_Nathan-CongletonNBC-via-Getty-Images-700x467.jpeg 700w" sizes="(max-width: 750px) 100vw, 750px"/> <span class="media-credit" style="max-width: 750px">Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images</span> <figcaption></figcaption> </div> <!-- Featured Image --> <!-- Article Content --> <h1>Steve Harvey Latest Victim of Celebrity Death Hoax</h1> <strong>Famous host, director, actor, and comedian, Steve Harvey is the latest victim of a celebrity death hoax. Rumors have been spreading online that Harvey has passed away. However, these rumors are false and Harvey is still alive and well. In this article, we will take a closer look at the death hoax and provide you with all the details.</strong> <h2 id="h-is-there-any-credibility-to-the-death-hoax">Is There Any Credibility to the Death Hoax?</h2> Harvey has been a part of our lives for many years, hosting some of the most popular shows on television, such as <em>Family Feud</em>,<em> <a href="https://talentrecap.com/kristin-chenoweth-says-she-will-never-be-on-family-feud-again/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Celebrity Family Feud</a></em>, and <em>The Steve Harvey Morning Show</em>. He’s also been a part of several iconic events, such as The Miss Universe Pageant. However, with fame comes the risk of being the subject of false rumors and hoaxes. Recently, a YouTube video claiming that Harvey had died suddenly at the age of 66 went viral, causing concern and confusion among his fans. The video was quickly debunked, and Harvey’s representatives confirmed that he is still very much alive. While celebrity death hoaxes are not a new phenomenon, they continue to be a cause of concern for fans and loved ones. False rumors and misinformation can be damaging, not just for the individual in question but for their family and friends as well. <p>So Is There Any Credibility to the <a href="https://talentrecap.com/did-simon-cowell-die-why-people-believe-his-death-hoax-is-true/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Death Hoax</a>? The simple answer is no. The rumors about Harvey’s death are false, and he is alive and well. Let’s take a moment to appreciate the contributions he has made to the world of entertainment and