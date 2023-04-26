Death – Obituary News : Steve Shanks’ Cause of Death During London Marathon

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of Steve Shanks’ death during the London Marathon? An explanation is provided.

London Marathon Runner Steve Shanks Passes Away After Completing Race

Who Was Steve Shanks?

Steve Shanks was a 45-year-old man from Bingham, Nottingham, who was an experienced runner and avid participant in various running events such as Parkrun and the Bob Graham Round. He was also a musician, a knitter, and a well-known quizzer. He finished the London Marathon in under two hours and 53 minutes on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

What Happened to Steve Shanks?

After finishing the race, Steve Shanks was on his way home to Nottingham when he suddenly passed away. The cause of death has not been determined yet and is pending medical examination.

The Reaction to Steve Shanks’ Passing

Many runners expressed their condolences to Steve Shanks’ family and friends. BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, who also participated in the 2017 London Marathon, expressed her sadness upon hearing the news of his passing.

A Campaign for Steve Shanks

A representative for the TCS London Marathon initiated a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Steve Shanks’ family to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society, which they believe was a cause very close to his heart. The campaign received an outpouring of support from the community.

The Heartbreaking Tribute from Jessica Shanks

Steve Shanks’ loving wife, Jessica Shanks, shared a heartbreaking tribute to her husband on a Facebook post, stating that his passing was sudden and out of the blue. She expressed her shock and devastation over his loss.

In Conclusion

The passing of Steve Shanks was a shock to everyone who knew him. He was a beloved member of his community who touched the lives of many people. His death is a reminder of the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones and living life to the fullest.