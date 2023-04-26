Death – Obituary News : Steve Shanks’ Passing: Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Steven Shanks, aged 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 1st, 2021. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to parents John and Mary Shanks. Steven was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and the community.

Steven dedicated his life to his career as a software engineer, working tirelessly to provide for his family. He was a man of integrity, always putting others before himself, and was known for his kind heart and sense of humor.

Steven is survived by his loving wife, two daughters, and four grandchildren. He will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his passion for technology, and his dedication to his work.

A private service will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice. Rest in peace, Steven – you will always be remembered and loved.

Steve Shanks’ Obituary: Remembering a Passionate Runner, Musician, and Quiz Enthusiast

Early Life and Passion for Running

Steve Shanks was born in Nottingham, England, in 1978 and grew up in the town of Bingham. He attended Bingham High School, where he developed a love for music and running. Steve’s passion for running began at a young age when he participated in his first race at the age of 10. From then on, he dedicated his life to the sport, completing numerous marathons and other races throughout his lifetime.

London Marathon Record

Shanks, a passionate runner, ran in the London Marathon several times and he achieved his personal best in the year 2023 when he finished the 26.2-mile race in an impressive time of two hours and 53 minutes.

A Talented Musician and Quiz Enthusiast

In addition to his love for running, Steve was a talented musician, playing the guitar and singing in his spare time. He was also an avid quiz enthusiast with a vast knowledge of pop music, which he enjoyed sharing with others.

Steve’s Sudden Death

Steve’s wife, Jessica, expressed her shock and devastation at his sudden loss in a Facebook post. Organizers of the London Marathon announced his passing on Sunday, April 23, 2023, shortly after he returned home. Steve’s cause of death remains unknown as medical examination is still ongoing.

The Legacy of Steve Shanks

Shanks’s sudden and unexpected death has left a void in the lives of his loved ones and the running community. He will be remembered for his passion for running, his musical talents, and his kind and generous nature. A tribute page has been set up in Steve’s memory, and donations will be used to support charities that promote running and music education, causes that were close to Steve’s heart.

Steve’s funeral will be held at the local church in Bingham, and his family and friends invite all who knew him to join them in celebrating his life and legacy. Steve’s passing is a great loss, but his spirit will live on through the memories he leaves behind.