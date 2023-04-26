Death – Obituary News : Steve Zengel, CEO of Los Caidos Cigars, Dies: Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The CEO of Los Caidos Cigars, Steve Zengel, has passed away. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

In a shocking and heartbreaking announcement, it has been confirmed that Steve Zengel, the founder and CEO of Los Caidos Cigars, passed away on April 23rd, 2023 after a brief illness. Zengel was a well-known personality in the premium cigar sector, having established the Los Caidos brand in 2016.

Career of Steve Zengel

Before he ventured into the cigar industry, Zengel had a career as a college basketball coach and professor. Teaching and mentoring young minds was his true passion, and Zengel found fulfillment in these roles. However, he eventually shifted his focus towards the creation of premium cigars and thus established Los Caidos Cigars.

Cause of Steve Zengel’s Death

The exact cause of Steve Zengel’s death has not yet been disclosed by his family. However, Lori Mitchell, his wife has provided a statement which revealed that Steve passed away following a brief illness. Once more information becomes available, we will update our readers.

Steve Zengel’s Death Shocks the Community

The news of Steve Zengel’s death has shocked and saddened the community. People have flooded social media with tributes and condolences, praying for his soul to rest in peace. Steve Zengel’s death has gained global attention, with news channels reporting on the tragic incident.

Final Thoughts

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time. We at Dekh News extend our sympathies to Steve Zengel’s family and loved ones. We will do our best to cover this story as it develops, but we must remember that the privacy of the family must be respected during these trying times. Rest in peace, Steve Zengel. Your contributions to the cigar industry and mentoring young minds will not be forgotten.