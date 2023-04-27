Death – Obituary News : Stew Leonard Sr. dies at 93 after short illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Stew Leonard Sr. has died at the age of 93 following a short illness.

Remembering the Legacy of Stew Leonard Sr.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Stew Leonard Sr. on Wednesday at Lenox Hill Hospital after a brief illness. He was 90 years old.

A Life of Entrepreneurship

Stew Leonard Sr. was a beloved entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community leader. He was the founder of Stew Leonard’s, a chain of supermarkets known for its fresh produce, dairy products, and customer service. He opened his first store in Norwalk, Connecticut, in 1969, and the business grew to include six locations in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

Stew Leonard Sr. was a pioneer in the supermarket industry, known for his innovative marketing strategies and customer-focused approach. He believed that happy employees lead to happy customers, and his stores became known for their friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

A Legacy of Giving Back

Stew Leonard Sr. was also a dedicated philanthropist, supporting numerous causes throughout his life. He was a founding member of the Norwalk Community College Foundation and a longtime supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He also established the Stew Leonard III Children’s Charities, which has raised millions of dollars for children in need.

In addition to his charitable work, Stew Leonard Sr. was an active member of his community. He served on the Norwalk Common Council and the Norwalk Board of Education, and was a member of the Norwalk Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce.

A Lasting Legacy

Stew Leonard Sr. leaves behind a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire and impact others for years to come. His commitment to customer service, employee satisfaction, and community involvement set a high standard for businesses and individuals alike.

As we mourn the loss of Stew Leonard Sr., we also celebrate his life and the many contributions he made to his community and the world. His vision and leadership will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he had on the world.