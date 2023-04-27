Death – Obituary News : Storm Clouds Gather Over Political Leaders

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chandigarh: The Political Hub of Punjab

Chandigarh, the capital city of Punjab, is renowned for its political significance in the state. The city has witnessed the rise of many political leaders who have served the state as chief ministers and cabinet ministers. Among them, Prakash Singh Badal is the most prominent one, who has served as the chief minister of Punjab for five times.

Prakash Singh Badal – A Glance at His Political Career

Prakash Singh Badal, also known as Parkash Singh Badal, is a veteran politician who has been associated with the Akali Dal party for more than five decades. He has served as the chief minister of Punjab for five terms – 1970-71, 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-2012, and 2012-2017. Badal is one of the few politicians who have been able to win elections from different constituencies.

The Political Parties eyeing Chandigarh

Chandigarh is a key political hub in Punjab, and many political parties are eyeing this city to strengthen their hold in the state. The city has become a battleground for political parties, especially during the election season, when they leave no stone unturned to woo the electorate.

The Political Leaders of Chandigarh

Chandigarh has produced some influential political leaders who have made their name in state and national politics. Among them, Harmohan Dhawan, Pawan Bansal, Kirron Kher, and Manish Tewari are the most prominent ones. These leaders have not only served their constituencies but have also played a vital role in shaping the politics of Punjab.

Harmohan Dhawan – The Veteran Leader of Chandigarh

Harmohan Dhawan, a veteran leader of Chandigarh, has been associated with the Janata Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party. He has held several portfolios like Union Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Minister of State for Defence, and Minister of State for Urban Development. Dhawan has also served as the mayor of Chandigarh and played a crucial role in the development of the city.

Pawan Bansal – The Congress Leader with a Strong Foothold in Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, a Congress leader, has a strong foothold in Chandigarh’s politics. He has served as the Union Minister for Railways and Water Resources. Bansal has also played a crucial role in the development of Chandigarh’s infrastructure, including the Chandigarh Metro project.

Kirron Kher – An Actor-turned-Politician of Chandigarh

Kirron Kher, an actor-turned-politician, has made her mark in Chandigarh’s politics. She is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party and has served as the Member of Parliament from Chandigarh. Kher has played a vital role in the development of Chandigarh, including the beautification of the city’s Sukhna Lake.

Manish Tewari – The Congress Leader with a National Presence

Manish Tewari, a Congress leader, has a national presence in politics. He has served as the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and has been associated with several parliamentary committees. Tewari hails from Ludhiana, but he has a strong foothold in Chandigarh’s politics.

The Conclusion

In conclusion, Chandigarh is not only the capital city of Punjab but also a significant political hub of the state. Several political parties and leaders are eyeing this city to gain a foothold in Punjab’s politics. The city has produced some influential politicians who have made a mark in state and national politics. Chandigarh’s political significance is expected to increase in the coming years, with many developments on the cards.