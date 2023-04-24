Death – Obituary News : Strictly judge Len Goodman dies after brief illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Strictly judge, Len Goodman, has passed away after a brief illness.

Len Goodman: The Dancing Legend

The dancing world has lost a legend with the passing of Len Goodman. The former judge of the popular dance show, Strictly Come Dancing, passed away after a bone cancer diagnosis. The news has sent waves of shock throughout the entertainment industry and his fans.

Len Goodman: The Life of a Dancer

Goodman was not only known for his judging skills, but his dancing skills as well. He began his dance career in the sixties and went on to become an established ballroom dancing champion. He was also a well-respected dance teacher and choreographer who worked with celebrities, dancers, and actors. Goodman was an expert in the art of ballroom and Latin American dance styles, including the waltz, foxtrot, tango, and salsa.

Goodman’s Life on Strictly Come Dancing

Goodman’s appearance as a judge on the BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2004 led to increased popularity of the show as viewers enjoyed his witty and sometimes blunt commentary. Len was known for his catchphrases including “it’s a ten from Len!” and “poodle-oo.” He judged on the show for 12 seasons before retiring in 2016. His knowledge and passion for dance made him a fan favorite among audiences of all ages.

Goodman’s Battle with Bone Cancer and Final Days

In September 2021, the sad news of Goodman’s bone cancer diagnosis was revealed to the public. His family released a statement thanking fans for their support during this difficult time. It was later reported that Goodman spent his final days in a hospice, surrounded by loved ones.

A Legacy of Dance

Goodman will always be remembered as a legend in the dance world. His passion and dedication to dance has influenced numerous aspiring dancers and audiences around the world. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Remembering Len Goodman

Fans have taken to social media to show their love for the dancing legend, with many sharing their favorite memories of him on Strictly Come Dancing. As the world mourns his loss, let us remember Len Goodman for the joy he brought into our homes with his infectious smile, snappy comments and most importantly, his passion for dance.