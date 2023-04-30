Death – Obituary News : Student dies after claiming no ghost possession, shocking incident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

There is no ghost or spirit inside me. Saying this, the student risked his life. Everyone can be surprised; read the shocking case.

Student Suicide: Young Life Cut Short Due to Academic Pressure

On Saturday, a tragic incident occurred in Bidhuali, where a 22-year-old student of Petroleum University committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. The student, identified as Gaurav Goyal, was pursuing a course in digital designing at the university. According to sources, Gaurav was unable to clear his exams in a particular subject, and as a result, he was expelled from the university.

In a heartbreaking video that Gaurav recorded before taking his life, he can be heard saying that he was troubled and that there were no supernatural entities inside him. He also requested his father to watch the video. It is believed that Gaurav had set a timer on his mobile phone to send the video to his friends after he had taken his life.

The local police were informed about the incident on Saturday afternoon. The police reached the spot immediately and found Gaurav’s body hanging from the ceiling fan. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Gaurav’s family is in shock and disbelief over the incident. According to sources, Gaurav’s family was sending him money to cover his expenses, and he had been under tremendous stress due to the pressure of his studies. He had stopped attending classes, and his family was unaware of his situation.

This incident highlights the growing problem of academic pressure that students face in today’s society. Many students are under immense pressure to perform well in exams and secure good grades. The pressure to excel in studies often leads to stress and anxiety, which can have severe consequences, as seen in Gaurav’s case.

It is important for educational institutions to create a supportive environment for their students, where they feel comfortable seeking help and guidance. Teachers and counselors should be trained to identify students who may be struggling and provide them with the necessary support.

Parents also play a crucial role in their child’s academic journey. They should be aware of their child’s academic progress and provide them with emotional support. It is essential to understand that academic success is not the only measure of a student’s worth, and their mental and emotional well-being should be given equal importance.

In conclusion, Gaurav’s untimely death is a tragic reminder of the need to prioritize mental health and well-being in our education system. It is essential to create a supportive and nurturing environment for our students, where they can thrive and reach their full potential without compromising their mental and emotional health.