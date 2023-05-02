Death – Obituary News : Student in Tamil Nadu dies from boiling rasam incident.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident at Tamil Nadu Wedding Celebration as 21-year-old Falls into Boiling Cauldron of Rasam

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the entire nation in shock, a 21-year-old man named V Sathish fell into a cauldron of boiling rasam while serving food to guests at a wedding function in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place in Korukkupet, a locality in Chennai, and has left the victim with severe burn injuries that proved fatal.

The victim, who was a final year BCA student at a private college in Korukkupet, was working part-time at a catering firm to support his family. Both his parents are daily wage labourers, according to local police reports. Sathish was serving food to guests at a wedding function when the tragic accident took place.

As he was making his way past the cooking area, he slipped and fell into a cauldron filled with hot boiling rasam that was meant to be served to the guests. His co-workers immediately rushed to his aid and pulled him out of the cauldron. He was taken to a nearby health centre in Minjur and then transferred to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Despite receiving medical attention, Sathish succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital. The news of his untimely demise has left his family and friends devastated. A post-mortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the family.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among citizens, with many calling for stricter safety measures and regulations to be put in place to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

In conclusion, this tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures and regulations in the workplace. It is essential to ensure that all employees are trained and equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to prevent accidents and injuries. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sathish’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : TIMESOFINDIA.COM

Source Link :Tamil Nadu student dies after falling into boiling rasam/