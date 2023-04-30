Death – Obituary News : Student Suicide in Andhra Pradesh Hostel Room

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A student committed suicide after failing the Sociology exam. The female student took her own life in her hostel room, leaving her family devastated by the tragedy.

Tragic Death of College Student in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident, a college student was found dead in her hostel room in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The police have confirmed that the young woman was found in a critical condition and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The incident took place in Sri Chaitanya College in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the victim was a student at the college and was found dead in her hostel room. The family of the victim has alleged that there was foul play involved in her death and have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. The victim has been identified as a girl from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh who failed her Supaulji exam.

The victim’s family has accused the college authorities of negligence and has alleged that the victim’s death could have been avoided if the college had taken appropriate measures. The family has claimed that the victim was suffering from typhoid and was in a critical condition when she was admitted to the hospital.

The victim’s father has also alleged that the college authorities had harassed his daughter and had treated her unfairly. He has claimed that his daughter was regularly subjected to discrimination by the college authorities and was even punished for no reason.

The victim’s diary has also been found by the family, which allegedly contains details of the harassment and discrimination that she faced at the hands of the college authorities. The family has demanded that the authorities take strict action against those responsible for their daughter’s death.

The incident has sparked outrage among the people of Andhra Pradesh, and there have been calls for justice for the victim. The police have assured the family that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter, and the culprits will be brought to justice.

In conclusion, the tragic death of the college student in Andhra Pradesh is a grave reminder of the need for better safety measures in educational institutions. It is essential that the authorities take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the students, and that those responsible for such incidents are held accountable for their actions.