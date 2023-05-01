Death – Obituary News : Student who died by suicide was failed by school

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A school has acknowledged that a student who died by suicide was failed by the institution. The school has expressed remorse for not providing sufficient support to the student.

New Jersey Private School Admits to Falling Short in Preventing Student Suicide

The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey has issued a statement admitting that it failed to ensure the safety and well-being of 17-year-old student Jack Reid, who died by suicide on April 30, 2022, after experiencing bullying and other forms of cruel behavior at the boarding and day school. The school acknowledged that it should have taken immediate action when Reid’s bullying was brought to its attention. In the statement, Reid’s parents described their son as a happy and well-adjusted teenager with a strong support system that included his friends and devoted family.

The family revealed that Reid was unable to shut down hurtful rumors that began in the spring of 2021. The day Reid died by suicide, a student who had previously been disciplined for bullying him was expelled for violating school rules in an unrelated incident. However, the school allowed the student to return to the dormitory largely unsupervised, where students gathered, including some who said harsh words about Reid. The school did not notify or check on Reid, causing him to take his life that night and telling a friend that he could not go through this again.

The Lawrenceville School acknowledged that bullying and unkind behavior, and actions taken or not taken by the school, likely contributed to Reid’s death. The family established the Jack Reid Foundation to help other students suffering from bullying.

