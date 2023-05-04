Death – Obituary News : Student’s Flu-like Symptoms Lead to Garvey Academy Closure

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Closing of Marcus Garvey Academy in Detroit

The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) has made the difficult decision to close Marcus Garvey Academy after the tragic death of a kindergartner. The child was suffering from flu-like symptoms and passed away last week, prompting the school to temporarily close for a deep cleaning. The DPSCD has reported an “unusually high rate” of flu-like symptoms among students at the school, which has caused concern among parents and caregivers.

The flu is a serious illness that should not be taken lightly, especially for young children and senior citizens. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the flu has killed between 12,000 and 61,000 people every year. Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, feeling lethargic, nausea and vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The medical examiner has not yet released the exact cause of death of the kindergartner, but the incident has left the community shaken. In a statement, the DPSCD said, “The school has experienced an unusually high rate of flu-like symptoms this week including student fevers and vomiting namely in the early grades.”

The Detroit Health Department is now urging parents and caregivers with children ages 4 to 7 to monitor their children for symptoms of the flu and to seek medical care as soon as possible. They also advise parents to keep their kids home from school if they exhibit any symptoms.

The DPSCD is working closely with the Detroit Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to monitor and trace all reported illnesses among students at Marcus Garvey Academy. The school district is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of its students and staff.

The closure of Marcus Garvey Academy has sparked a conversation about the importance of flu prevention and vaccination. The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get vaccinated against the flu every year. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the flu and its complications.

The DPSCD is also reminding parents and caregivers to practice good hygiene habits to prevent the spread of illness. This includes washing hands frequently with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow, and avoiding close contact with sick people.

The closure of Marcus Garvey Academy is a tragic reminder of the seriousness of the flu and the importance of taking preventative measures. The DPSCD is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students and staff, and the community is urged to take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of illness.

News Source : WXYZ 7 Action News Detroit

Source Link :Garvey Academy closed after student suffering with flu-like symptoms dies/