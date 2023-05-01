Death – Obituary News : Subaltern historian Ranajit Guha dies in Vienna

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ranajit Guha, a renowned historian known for his work on subaltern studies, has passed away in Vienna. The news has been reported in Kolkata.

Historian Ranajit Guha Passes Away at 99, Leaving Behind a Legacy of Social Justice

Renowned historian Ranajit Guha passed away on Saturday at his home in Austria, just a month before his 100th birthday. Guha’s influence in shaping the study of post-colonial history in South Asia was enormous, revolutionizing every diverse stream of social sciences. His approach highlighted the lives of the marginalized, and his founding of the Subaltern Studies School enabled him and his colleagues to look at the cross-sections of caste-, class- and gender-based subordination.

Guha’s Legacy Lives On

Guha’s legacy continues to inspire academics and students alike. He is perhaps most fondly remembered by students and faculty of his alma mater, Presidency University, where a two-day symposium was organized in December to commemorate his centenary year. Co-faculty members and academic collaborators of Guha, including Gayatri Spivak and keynote speaker Partha Chatterjee, had recalled anecdotes about the historian. The event was organized in collaboration with the students’ circle, Bhabuk Sabha, and the sociology department.

Guha’s Research and Influence

Having studied history at the University of Sussex from 1959, Guha’s work was exported across borders and applied to discussions of historically oppressed communities globally. His approach influenced every sphere of academic thinking and beyond. Sociology assistant professor Upal Chakrabarti talked about how Guha’s work influenced his research on the history of economic ideas. Guha’s influence was not limited to any school of history but revolutionized every diverse stream of social sciences.

A Lasting Impact on the Academic Community

Guha’s passing has left the academic community in Kolkata and across the world mourning the loss of an icon. Political scientist and member of the Subaltern Studies Group Partha Chatterjee recalled the last time he met Guha at his Vienna home for an interview in 2018. In the last leg of Guha’s research, he wrote exclusively in Bengali and lived isolated with his Bengali books, as he did not learn much German while living in Austria. His niece Debarati Guha said reading her uncle’s works inspired her MPhil dissertation and PhD.

Final Thoughts

Guha’s passing is a great loss to the academic community, but his legacy and work will continue to inspire generations. His approach to highlighting the lives of the marginalized and the oppressed will remain a guiding light for academics and students committed to social justice.