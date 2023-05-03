Death – Obituary News : “Sugar Grove’s Curtis Well Service Owner Justin Curtis Passes Away”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Justin Curtis Obituary – Death: Owner of Sugar Grove Curtis Well Service, Justin Curtis Dies Unexpectedly

According to an online obituary posted on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Owner of Sugar Grove Curtis Well Service, Justin Curtis has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Ally Cathcart shared the devastating news on his official Facebook page saying;

“My heart is so broken for Amber, the kids, all of the Curtis family, and his many, many friends. Justin was one of the friendliest people I’ve ever known. He made me feel like I was one of his best buds every time I saw him, and he would always strike up a conversation. One of the last conversations we had was last fall at dance drop off. He said the camping season was winding down and he felt so sad at the end of every passing trip because he loved it so much and was going to miss his camping crew so much. They’re going to miss you too, bud. What great memories you all made together, and I’m so thankful that we got to join in for a couple of seasons.”

Justin Curtis was a beloved figure in the Sugar Grove community. He owned and operated the Curtis Well Service, a local business that provided essential water well drilling services to the area. Justin was known for his friendly personality and his commitment to his customers. He always went above and beyond to ensure that his clients were satisfied with the work that he did.

Justin was a family man who loved spending time with his wife, Amber, and their children. He was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. Justin was a member of several local hunting and fishing clubs and was well-known for his love of the great outdoors.

The Legacy of Justin Curtis

Justin Curtis will be remembered as a kind and generous man who always put others first. He had a heart for his family, his community, and his customers. Justin was a hard worker who took pride in his work, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

The Sugar Grove community has lost a great man, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Justin’s legacy will live on through his family, his business, and the memories that he created with his friends and loved ones.

Condolences and Prayers

We encourage anyone who knew Justin Curtis to leave a message of condolence and prayer for his family and friends. Your words will go a long way in providing comfort and support during this difficult time. We extend our deepest sympathies to Amber, their children, and the entire Curtis family. May Justin rest in peace.

