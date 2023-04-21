Death – Obituary News : Summit Roofing Contractor Employee Dies: Obituary for Oracin Filsaime

About Oracin Filsaime

On April 18th, Oracin Filsaime, a beloved member of the Summit family, passed away. Oracin had been a valuable employee at Summit for almost three decades, joining the company in 1994. His work ethic, dedication, and dependability will be greatly missed.

A Dedicated and Diligent Employee

Oracin was known for his extraordinary work ethic, often being the first to arrive and the last to leave. He was a diligent and pleasant person to work with, always bringing light to the people around him. His commitment to the company and to his colleagues will be remembered for a long time to come.

Living the American Dream

As a company, we had the privilege of seeing Oracin become a proud and appreciative United States citizen. He relocated his family and loved ones from Haiti to the United States and became a first-time homeowner shortly after. Oracin lived the American Dream to its fullest extent.

A Devoted Family Man

Oracin was a devoted spouse and father who recently became a grandfather for the first time. He loved joking and laughing with his coworkers each day, bringing smiles and amusement to many faces. Everyone who had the honor of knowing him will miss him dearly.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Oracin Filsaime is a great loss to the Summit family. We extend our deepest sympathies and thoughts to his family during this difficult time. Oracin will always be remembered for his hard work, dedication, and commitment to the company.