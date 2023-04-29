Death – Obituary News : Suraj Pancholi cleared in Jiah Khan’s death case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Suraj Pancholi Acquitted in Jiah Khan Suicide Case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai has acquitted Bollywood actor Suraj Pancholi in the high-profile death case of actress Jiah Khan. Suraj, the son of veteran couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was accused of abetting Jiah’s suicide. The verdict comes nearly 10 years after Jiah was found dead in her Mumbai apartment at Sagar Sangeet Apartments, Juhu, around midnight on June 3, 2013.

The Case

Jiah Khan, an American citizen, was said to be in a relationship with Suraj Pancholi who was trying to make his mark in Bollywood. She apparently left a note pointing the finger at Suraj, who was later arrested and charged with abetting suicide. In a huge shock to Bollywood, Suraj was booked under IPC Section 306 for allegedly abetting Jiah’s suicide, a week after she ended her life.

Jiah’s mother, Rabia Khan, repeatedly pleaded for justice for her daughter and filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, which directed the CBI to take over the case on July 3, 2014. In her memoir, Jiah recounted her ordeal, her intimacy, physical abuse, and the psychological and physical torture she suffered at the hands of Suraj.

The Verdict

After questioning 22 witnesses, including Jiah’s mother Rabia, the prosecution in the case failed to prove Suraj’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt. Advocate Prashant Patel appeared on behalf of Suraj, who has always maintained his innocence. The court’s decision to acquit Suraj has been met with mixed reactions, with some expressing their disappointment while others are hailing it as a triumph of justice.

Conclusion

The Jiah Khan suicide case has been one of the most controversial and high-profile cases in Bollywood’s recent history. The verdict has once again brought the issue of mental health and the pressures of the entertainment industry to the forefront. It remains to be seen what impact this verdict will have on Jiah’s family, Suraj’s career, and the wider industry.