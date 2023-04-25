Death – Obituary News : Susan Smith: Cause of Death and Killer?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused Susan Smith’s death and who was responsible for it?

Above Suspicion: The True Story of Susan Smith and Mark Putnam

Introduction

When the veneer of sublime morality is wiped away only to reveal the harrowing details of a sordid crime, the resulting fear can wrack everyone. ‘Above Suspicion,’ directed by Phillip Noyce, is based on the true story of Susan Smith. The case that managed to surprise everyone and also convict the first FBI agent on counts of murder was the premise of the story. The movie features an ambitious rookie agent helping out an FBI field officer in the run-down town of Pikeville, Kentucky.

The Movie

Featuring Emilia Clarke, Jack Houston, Sophie Lowe and Austin Herbert, the 2021 crime thriller gives an embellished version of the crime that left many astounded. Moreover, the truth about Susan Smith is enough to leave people wondering about eschewing moralities. If you are wondering about the tragic events that transpired between Susan Smith and Mark Putnam, look no further. Let’s find out more about the two.

Susan Smith and Mark Putnam

Born in 1961 in the town of Matewan, West Virginia, Susan Smith was the fifth of nine children. Susan Smith’s parents had first moved to Freeburn, Kentucky, when she was an infant, where she continued her education till the 7th grade and dropped out consequently due to financial problems. At 15, Susan met Kenneth Smith, aged 22, who dealt drugs in Pikeville, Kentucky. The couple had gotten married in the late ‘70s and had two children. Despite their eventual divorce, the couple stayed together and shared a home with their children.

When a mutual acquaintance of Susan and Kenneth Smith, Carl Edward ‘Cat Eyes’ Lockhart became the suspect in a major case, newly-arrived FBI officer, Mark Putnam, made Susan his handler and the eyes and ears for the investigation. As an informant, Susan, who was 25 at the time, relayed the things she’d seen with Lockhart that hinted at the possibility of another grand bank robbery. However, things soon changed when Susan Smith’s attention and devotion to her professional role transcended into something else.

Enamored by the new FBI officer, Susan Smith began calling Officer Mark Putnam’s house where she would speak to his wife for hours and even went on to cut her hair short to mirror Putnam’s wife. Their relationship soon escalated and Mark and Susan engaged in sexual relations repeatedly. However, their relationship was cut short when Putnam moved to Miami after getting stationed there.

The Murder

When Putnam visited Pikeville again to wrap up another case, he became aware of the rumors of pregnancy that Susan had been spreading. He then took Smith on a drive to Peter Creek Mountain. When Smith alleged that the baby was Putnam’s, the latter asked for a paternity test and even offered to adopt the child. This threw Susan into a violent rage and the two ended up engaging in altercation where Putnam ended up strangling her on June 8, 1989.

Born in 1959 in Connecticut, Mark Putnam had just graduated from the FBI Academy when he was stationed in the small Appalachian town of Pikeville, Kentucky in 1987. In Pikeville, Putnam had been assigned to locate the robber who had stolen $18,000 in cash from a nearby bank in Meta, Kentucky. As Susan Smith continued to deliver information about the suspect, the two became close as well. Both Susan and Mark would meet twice or thrice a week to share the tips. While Susan initially treated her handler as any other job, something ominous also limned beneath.

From buying Putnam expensive presents to creating diversions at his work, Susan’s fascination with Mark became a cause for concern. After the tragic events that transpired, Mark Putnam had put Susan’s dead body in the trunk of his car and kept it there for an entire day, before taking it to a roadside ravine and dumping it the following night.

Conclusion

After pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter for killing Susan Smith on June 12, 1990, Mark Putnam was sentenced to serve 16 years at the Federal Medical Centre in Rochester, Minnesota. The case did not go to trial, and Putnam accepted the plea bargain and only appeared in the Pike County Circuit Court for a short time. The most reliable information about the events that transpired within the Putnam household came from Kathy’s interview with writer Joe Sharkey.

Many still wonder about the hidden gaps in the story and try to speculate what passed by between the two at the time. After Putnam was sentenced to jail at the age of 30, his wife, Kathy Putnam, moved to Minnesota to be closer to him. However, she died eight years later from organ failure due to severe alcoholism. On the other hand, Mark Putnam became the only FBI agent to commit murder and continues to remain so to this day.