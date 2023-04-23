Death – Obituary News : Suspect Held for Poison-Related Death with No Visible Injuries.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.



Autopsy Report Reveals Teenage Tribal Girl Was Poisoned

The autopsy report of a 17-year-old tribal girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district, has revealed that the cause of her death was poisoning as no major injury marks were found on her body, police said. A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case that triggered violent protests in the district’s Kaliaganj, with locals demanding the arrest of all culprits.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Sana Akhtar, who identified the prime accused as a person known to the victim, a bottle of poison was found near the body. A case has been filed under IPC section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

Investigation Ongoing

“We are investigating the case from all angles,” the official added. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the video purportedly showing the rape victim’s body being dragged ‘ruthlessly and inappropriately’ by police officials. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, West Bengal to intervene in the matter and ensure a fair and time-bound investigation. She has also asked for a detailed action taken report within three days.

Violent Protests in Kaliaganj

Violence rocked Kaliaganj, around 18 km from the Bangladesh border, as locals protested against the incident, prompting the police to use tear gas shells and batons to control the situation. Several shops and e-rickshaws were set on fire by the mob, which demanded the arrest of those behind the incident. Roads were blocked, and stones were hurled at the police.

Politics of the Issue

The RSS-backed ABVP, a student organization, gheraoed the Kaliaganj police station, while BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar sat on a dharna outside the SP’s office in Raiganj, demanding justice for the victim’s family. Three persons were injured in the police action and admitted to the Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

Meanwhile, the ruling TMC has accused BJP of doing vulture politics over the issue. State Minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Dr Shashi Panja, hit out at the BJP leadership, particularly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, for identifying the minor in his tweets. She alleged that the saffron party leaders were trying to instigate the people by misleading them.

“The BJP is trying to play dirty politics. That the Leader of Opposition has divulged the identity of the victim girl through his tweets is itself a crime. How can he do that? They are playing dead body politics,” Panja said.

The post-mortem report would clarify whether the girl was raped and killed or whether she died by suicide by consuming poison, she added.